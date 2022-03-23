Skip to main content
Report: Eden Hazard's Chelsea Return Was Explored Before Roman Abramovich Sanctions

The option for Eden Hazard to come back to Chelsea was explored with Real Madrid before Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom Government, according to reports.

The Belgian forward made the move to the Spanish capital back in June 2019, with a contract that should keep him at the Bernabeu until 2024.

However, in a spell hampered by injuries, the 31-year-old has struggled to cement a place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI.

Therefore, as per Goal, a potential Chelsea return was discussed but with the impending sale of the Club, this has complicated the matter.

imago1002504098h

The Blues are operating under a special licence from the Government, which means that they cannot offer contracts to players or engage in transfer activity, halting any incoming talks for the summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Due to his disappointing performances in Spain, several recent reports have suggested that Hazard and Chelsea were in discussions for a season-long loan for the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, with Hazard set to return to Stamford Bridge infront of the Blues faithful.

imago1002414060h

He missed the opportunity for his homecoming infront of the crowd last season, with the match being played behind closed doors.

But now Chelsea have been granted the opportunity to have their fans in the Champions League match, seeing Hazard surely given a warm return if part of the side.

It remains to be seen as to whether talks will resume over a move for Hazard at the end of the season, with his nightmare in Madrid possibly coming to an end if Chelsea offer him a lifeline.

