    • October 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Eden Hazard's Rumoured Return to Chelsea Rubbished

    Author:

    Reports surrounding Eden Hazard's potential return to Chelsea have been rubbished by Fabrizio Romano.

    The 30-year-old has struggled since departing Chelsea in 2019 and was rumoured to be interested in a return to Stamford Bridge.

    Speaking on Twitch, Fabrizio Romano said that 'there is nothing' about Hazard's Chelsea return.

    sipa_35255581

    Claims in Spain linked Hazard with a switch back to Stamford Bridge with 'informal' talks reportedly ongoing between the clubs. Real are reported to be willing to allow Hazard to depart. 

    Chelsea were suggested to be willing to pay no more than £34 million to buy Hazard back, which sits in line with his valuation but reports about a return have been rubbished.

    sipa_35303405

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has already delivered his verdict on the winger, saying back in April: "He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world.

    "So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well.

    "He was a key player for this club now he plays for Real Madrid."

    A deal may not make sense unless Chelsea sell first. The Blues are stacked in attacking areas with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi all fighting for a place in the front three.

    Therefore, it looks unlikely that a return will be on the cards.

    sipa_35284138
