Skip to main content

Report: Edson Alvarez NOT Allowed To Join Chelsea From Ajax

The Blues' pursuit for Ajax midfielder Alvarez has been cut short by the Netherlands club.

Chelsea are attempting to push through multiple deals on transfer deadline day and Edson Alvarez is currently Thomas Tuchel's next top target. 

Thursday's headlines claimed that the Blues had made an offer of £43million for the defensive midfielder, and whilst Ajax are yet to respond to the bid, Alvarez is very much keen on the switch to Stamford Bridge. 

The 24-year-old even went as far as reportedly skipping training this morning to push through the move, as he doesn't believe the opportunity will arise again. 

Edson Alvarez and Antony

Alvarez with Antony during Ajax training. 

However, the Dutch club are worried about losing yet another significant figure in the squad, following Brazil's Antony joining Manchester United earlier in the week. 

Ajax Block The Move

The latest report from De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, has alleged that Ajax have told the Mexican that he cannot leave, as they do not have time to find a suitable replacement. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Verweij continued by claiming that Alvarez is refusing to give up and continues to insist with his agent on going to Chelsea. 

Edson Alvarez for Ajax

Alvarez has been at Ajax for three years. 

Having finally completed the recruitment of Wesley Fofana, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now London bound, securing Alvarez would potentially make him Todd Boehly's sixth senior signing of the summer. 

Supporters will be expecting an adequate response and for their team to pick up some form, after a very expensive transfer window.

 Read More Chelsea Stories

Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal With Dynamo Moscow For Arsen Zakharyan

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Fabrizio Romano Gives 'Here We Go' For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Move To Chelsea

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Deal With Barcelona For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Melissa Edwards
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Reject Chelsea Bid For Rafael Leao

By Luka Foley
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Chelsea Has Scheduled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Medical

By Connor Dossi-White
Edson Alvarez
Transfer News

Edson Alvarez Wants To Leave Ajax To Join Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: No Agreement Yet For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Stephen Smith
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Wait To Seal Josko Gvardiol Deal

By Luka Foley