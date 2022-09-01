Report: Edson Alvarez NOT Allowed To Join Chelsea From Ajax

Chelsea are attempting to push through multiple deals on transfer deadline day and Edson Alvarez is currently Thomas Tuchel's next top target.

Thursday's headlines claimed that the Blues had made an offer of £43million for the defensive midfielder, and whilst Ajax are yet to respond to the bid, Alvarez is very much keen on the switch to Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old even went as far as reportedly skipping training this morning to push through the move, as he doesn't believe the opportunity will arise again.

Alvarez with Antony during Ajax training. IMAGO / Pro Shots

However, the Dutch club are worried about losing yet another significant figure in the squad, following Brazil's Antony joining Manchester United earlier in the week.

Ajax Block The Move

The latest report from De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij, has alleged that Ajax have told the Mexican that he cannot leave, as they do not have time to find a suitable replacement.

Verweij continued by claiming that Alvarez is refusing to give up and continues to insist with his agent on going to Chelsea.

Alvarez has been at Ajax for three years. IMAGO / ANP

Having finally completed the recruitment of Wesley Fofana, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang now London bound, securing Alvarez would potentially make him Todd Boehly's sixth senior signing of the summer.

Supporters will be expecting an adequate response and for their team to pick up some form, after a very expensive transfer window.

