Report: Alonso And Emerson 'Could Leave' Chelsea Amid Inter Milan Interest

The left-backs could be set for moves away

Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The pair have been linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer as the Italian giants are looking for reinforcements in the left-back position.

According to the Evening Standard, the full-backs could leave Chelsea as soon as this summer if there is significant interest.

Thomas Tuchel is prepared to let Emerson and Alonso leave this summer Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Recent reports have suggested that Emerson is taking matters into his own hands, choosing an official who could guarantee his transfer away from Chelsea this summer as he now counts on super agent Pini Zahavi.

Inter Milan, Lazio and Napoli are all interested in the Italian, who is currently at the European Championships for his country.

Napoli are already planning a move for the wide player and could make their first bid 'in the coming days'.

Emerson could be set for a return to Italy, where he previously played for AS Roma Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA/BPA

Alonso has attracted interest from top European clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Barcelona are preparing for left-back Junior Firpo to leave the club this summer and Alonso has been lined up as a replacement

Alonso has been a long-term target for the Catalans, with the club having already agreed a deal to take the defender on loan last season. However, Junior Firpo remained at Barcelona so it was not necessary to loan in the Spaniard.

It has also been reported that Inter Milan will pursue Alonso despite Achraf Hakimi opting to join Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Chelsea.

Marcos Alonso could also be set for an exit (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have been linked with Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola as a possible replacement for Alonso and Emerson if both were to leave this summer.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube