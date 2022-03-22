Skip to main content
Report: Emerson 'Expected' to Return to Chelsea After Lyon Loan

Emerson is expected to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at French club Lyon, according to reports. 

The Blues man has been on loan at the Ligue 1 side since the beginning of the season, having been a member of the first team squad at his parent club last season. 

However, he is now set to return to west London at the end of the campaign.

imago1010592908h

According to Sebastien Denis, Emerson is 'expected' to return to Chelsea.

It is believed that his wages are too much for Lyon to pay, and the player himself does not want to stay at the club.

As a result, they are already looking at finding a replacement for him, either a permanent addition or another loan signing.

Emerson was linked with a return to the Blues in the January transfer window as a result of their injury issues at the time but a move failed to materialise, even though the player himself wanted to move back to west London.

imago1009104285h

The Italian defender has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Lyon so far this season, scoring once and assisting twice.

He has also featured once for Chelsea in the current campaign, making a four minute cameo off the bench in their Premier League opening game against Crystal Palace.

Emerson joined the Blues from Roma at the beginning of 2018, and has made a total of 71 appearances for the west London side, with two goals and five assists to his name in all competitions.

imago0153020952h (1)
