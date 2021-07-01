Report: Italy Star Gives Super Agent 'Mandate' to Finalise Chelsea Exit

The Italian is set for the exit door.

Chelsea and Italy defender Emerson Palmieri is taking matters into his own hands, choosing an official who could guarantee his transfer away from Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

Emerson has previously been linked with a move back to Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli all interested in signing the wing-back who has become third choice behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso at Chelsea.

As per Tutto Mercato Web, via Sport Witness, Emerson now counts on super agent Pini Zahavi to represent him in order to secure a move away from Chelsea.

Emerson has rarely featured under Thomas Tuchel Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO

The decision has been taken by the Chelsea player alongside his current agent Fernando Malta.

Sport Witness continue to report that the fullback has given a 'mandate' for Zahavi to work on his Chelsea exit, with the super agent contacting all clubs that are interested in the Italian.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, this includes Inter Milan and Lazio but the focus is on Napoli who were already planning a move for Emerson 'in the coming days'.

Emerson is currently playing for Italy at Euro 2020 Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

However, previous reports have stated that Inter hold a key advantage over Napoli for Emerson's signature as the Nerazzurri are able to pay the €3.5 million salary which the player currently earns at Chelsea.

It remains to be seen where Emerson will be playing his football next season, but all signs point to a return to Serie A where he previously played for AS Roma.

Chelsea have been linked with Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola as a possible replacement for Emerson if he were to leave this summer.



