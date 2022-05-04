Chelsea trio Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho and Christian Pulisic have been targeted by Juventus this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently unable to buy or sell players as a result of outgoing owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK Government for his links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Once the takeover has been finalised, with Todd Boehly's consortium being named as the preferred bidder, Chelsea will be allowed to resume player activity which includes incomings and outgoings.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Plenty of futures will need to be looked at this summer, including Jorginho's as his contract runs out next year. Tuchel wants that sorted this year, while Emerson will potentially return from France from his Lyon loan spell should they not take up the option to buy the Italy international.

Pulisic's father, now deleted, posted a tweet on Twitter suggesting his son deserved more game time amid reports of the American's unhappiness over his minutes on the pitch.

He wrote: "The sad thing is he loves this club, teammates, and London.… puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy…big 6 months ahead..”

Now the trio have been linked with moves away in the summer should Chelsea be able to offload players. As per Tuttosport in Italy, Juventus plan on drafting reinforcements in, in five positions, and Emerson, Jorginho and Pulisic are all on their list.

Tuchel is ready to act this summer once he and the club are allowed to, to ensure he gets the players Chelsea need to bridge the gap to Manchester City and Liverpool to mount a Premier League title challenge next season.

He said earlier this month: “There is still faith in the people who take care of it from our side. Still faith in that everybody is on it & we finish it as fast as possible.

“And we try to be prepared behind the scenes so that if we get a green light to act that we are ready and share our views on the team. At the moment it is very difficult to predict what is going to happen.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube