Report: Emerson Palmieri Arrives in Lyon Ahead of OL Transfer

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has landed in Lyon ahead of his loan move to Olympique Lyonnais, according to reports.

The defender is set to spend the season on loan in France as he demands first team football.

As per Radio Scoop via GFFN, the Italian has arrived in Lyon.

The defender has arrived in France and will undergo medical checks before the move becomes official.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that the move is 'one step away' whilst Nizaar Kinsella confirmed that Emerson's contract will be extended until 2023 at Chelsea ahead of the move, with no option to buy included in the deal.



Emerson has previously been linked with a move back to Italy with Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli all interested in signing the wing-back.

However, the defender will spend the 2021/22 campaign on loan in France as he looks for first team football following a European Double winning season last campaign.

The full-back has spoken about wanting more game time ahead of the new season and it appears that leaving Chelsea on loan could be the way forward.

What did Emerson say about last season at Chelsea?

Speaking to the Telegraph at the end of last season he said: "I had a season where things didn’t exactly happen as planned, but I think you have to find a silver lining in the middle of this – it was a season where I learned a lot. It all comes down to being happy, training seriously and then letting the coach make his choices. It worked for me this way at Roma and after three trophies, I believe that it’s working at Chelsea, too.

"I have a clear conscience that I give my best every day to help the team, even if it’s hard to tell from outside."

