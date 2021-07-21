Report: Emerson Submits Chelsea Transfer Request Amid Napoli Interest

The Italian is set to leave the Blues this summer.

Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri has submitted a request to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The Italian has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with a return to Serie A likely.

As per Calcio Mercato via Sport Witness, the Italian defender has 'already submitted a request' to Chelsea to tell the club that he 'wants a sale'.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

In other words, Emerson has submitted a transfer request as he looks to force a move away from London this summer.

Napoli are currently leading the race for the 26-year-old in a move that would see the player reuinited with his former manager Luciano Spalletti.

The Argentine manager has previously hinted at a move for Emerson, saying: "I can’t say if I called Emerson to join Napoli or not... maybe yes, maybe it’s happened."

(Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

However, Calcio Mercato continue to report that the deal may not be easy as Napoli aren't willing to spend big on a position that is already covered.

The Italians have Faouzi Ghoulam and Mario Rui as left-sided options and neither are looking likely to leave.

Also, ‘the gap is far from being bridged' in terms of agreeing on a price for the defender. Napoli are only willing to offer €10 million for the defender whilst Chelsea are requestion €20 million.

It was previously reported that Napoli would be willing to take Emerson on loan with an obligation to buy, however Chelsea are seeking a permanent deal this summer.

With interest from several other clubs in Italy, Emerson is likely to depart from Chelsea this summer even if Napoli is not his destination.

