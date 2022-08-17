Skip to main content

Report: Emerson Switch From Chelsea To West Ham Collapses

The Blues have been looking to offload their third choice left-back before the transfer window closes in two weeks, but it seems the front-runners for Emerson Palmieri's signature have fallen short.  

Chelsea's summer recruitment of Marc Cucurella has pushed the Italian too far down the pecking order, as he failed to make either of their opening Premier League matchday squads so far. 

Emerson

Emerson was last in action during Chelsea's 4-0 defeat versus Arsenal in pre-season. 

Cucurella and Ben Chilwell have both made promising appearances at the beginning of the 2022/23 season and it is looking increasingly difficult for another player to get in ahead of them, despite the latter's staggered return to football.

With that in mind, co-owner Todd Boehly had been in promising talks with West Ham United over the permanent transfer of the 28-year-old, with the defender keen to get some minutes ahead of the Qatar World Cup. 

However, the latest report from Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, has claimed that the deal has surprisingly fallen through despite the clubs having come close to agreeing a fee of £13m + £2m in add-ons. 

Emerson

Emerson celebrating Chelsea's Champions League victory in 2021. 

The defender spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan to Olympique Lyon, with the Ligue 1 side paying only £500,000 in fees, so it is anyone's guess as to why the deal with the Hammers has collapsed this close to the transfer deadline. 

