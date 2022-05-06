Report: Emerson to Return to Chelsea After Loan Spell at Lyon

Emerson is set to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at Lyon this season, according to reports.

The Italian international joined the Ligue 1 side during the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal, having previously joined the Blues in January 2018.

Despite speculation that Lyon would look to sign the defender on a permanent deal for next season, he is now expected to return to Stamford Bridge.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Emerson will leave the French side at the end of the current campaign and go back to west London.

Despite this there are still thought to be clubs who are interested in signing the 27-year-old in a transfer from Thomas Tuchel's side, including Italian giants Juventus.

However, as a result of the sanctions imposed on current Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the club are unable to buy or sell players and therefore 'there’s still nothing advanced'.

Emerson revealed in April that he would like to stay at Lyon beyond this season, saying: “I would like to stay here (in Lyon), I have no problem telling you, but it's not up to me."

Despite his desire to remain in the French top flight, he is now expected to return to the Blues at the end of the season.

He has featured a total of 34 times in Ligue 1 and the Europa League this term, whilst also making a substitute appearance in Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Maurizio Sarri, who managed the player during his time in charge of the Blues in the 18/19 season, is believed to have 'already called' the left-back over a potential summer move to Lazio.

