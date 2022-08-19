Report: Emerson Wants A Pay Rise Should He Leave Chelsea For West Ham

The Blues are aiming to offload their remaining unwanted players in the final few weeks of the transfer window but Emerson only wants the best.

A move to West Ham Untied had allegedly collapsed earlier in the week, despite the club meeting Chelsea's asking price of around £15m for the defender, but it appears the race for his signature is back on with the Hammers leading the way.

Emerson in pre-season action versus Arsenal. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The first report of Friday morning came from Sky Sports who claimed that talks have resumed between the two sides and a fee is close to being finalised, whilst discussions with the player's representatives continue.

It has now been revealed by Evening Standard journalist, Malik Ouzia, that perhaps the stalling of negotiations have come from the 28-year-old's end with Emerson supposedly asking for a salary of £95,000-per-week, a £25,000 increase on what he earns in West London.

However, the Italian has been clear from the start that being the third-choice left-back for Thomas Tuchel just simply isn't enough ahead of the Qatar World Cup, and he does favour the Irons in the face of interest from Atalanta and Nottingham Forest.

Emerson fending off Lionel Messi. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The news suggests that Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell will be the pair sharing the load of the most demanding footballing season to date.

