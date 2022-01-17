Report: Emerson Wants to Return to Chelsea From Lyon Loan Spell

Chelsea loanee Emerson wants to return to the club from his loan spell at Lyon, according to reports.

The Blues man joined the French side at the beginning of the campaign in a season long loan in Ligue 1.

However, with Chelsea's first choice left wing-back Ben Chilwell expected to be out of action for the rest of the season due to his ACL injury, the west London side have been trying to recall the Italian defender.

According to RMC Sport, Emerson himself wants to return to Chelsea.

Since the beginning of the January transfer window, the Blues have been attempting to bring him back to Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season.

However, despite them offering Lyon a 'favourable financial package' to cut his loan spell short, their manager Peter Bosz stated that he would stay at the club until the summer.

Marcos Alonso is Chelsea's only recognised option for the left wing-back role, so they would need to add someone else to the squad for that position should they want to compete on all fronts.

Thomas Tuchel's side have been linked with a number of other options for the role as Chilwell awaits his return to first team action.

The most recent speculation has seen PSG's Layvin Kurzawa linked with a move to the European Champions, where he would reunite with the German boss.

Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico have also been names suggested to be on the Blues' shortlist as they look to find a solution to their left sided defensive problem before the end of the transfer window.

