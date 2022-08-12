Skip to main content

Report: Empoli Still Chasing Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu

The Serie A side are still looking to add the Wales International to their squad as the summer transfer window's last month rolls on.

Ampadu has been with the Blues since 2017 when he signed from Exeter City. He has spent the last three seasons on loan to different clubs gaining experience around Europe with RB Leipzig, Sheffield United and Venezia.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, The Italian side remain in talks with the 21-year-old, still negotiating on the details of the move.

The signing would be a loan move, meaning the young talent could still have a role in Chelsea's first team lined up for his future.

Chelsea are currently on the look for a new centre-back for the current Premier League campaign, with Ampadu being overlooked as a potential option.

Ethan Ampadu

The departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have forced the London outfit's hand this summer as they look to spend big for their replacements.

The signing of Napoli ace Kalidou Koulibaly acts as one replacement, but Chelsea are still interested in making a move for one more before the end of the transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel's team are reportedly interested in Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, with Brendan Rodgers warning that the player isn't for sale.

