Report: Endrick 'Prefers' Real Madrid

Chelsea are reportedly set to lose out in their pursuit of Endrick to Real Madrid.

Chelsea's recent policy of recruiting talented youngsters is one that is likely to pay dividends in the future. They have secured many exciting prospects in recent windows but they are reportedly set to lose out on perhaps the biggest of all: Endrick of Palmeiras. 

Chelsea, amongst many other clubs, have pursued the Brazilian but recent reports say he has decided on where his future lies. The 16-year-old is set to spurn interest from Chelsea, Barcelona, and PSG and join Real Madrid. 

The Spanish side are reportedly willing to pay the price set by Palmeiras, a figure thought to be around €60 million. This is a lot to pay for someone as young as Endrick, but by all accounts, he is a mercurial talent and this fee could be a steal in the long term.

There is still time for the Blues to attempt to change his mind, but it does not seem like there is much of it. An agreement between the two clubs is thought to be only a 'matter of time', with the expectation that the transfer is closed this December.

Chelsea will be disappointed to miss out on a player of Endrick's caliber and potential but he is not the first Brazilian to opt for La Liga and certainly will not be the last. 

