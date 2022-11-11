Report: Endrick's Current Preference Is To Join Chelsea
The race for Endrick has been heating up in recent days, and Chelsea are really looking like strong competitors in the race to sign the Brazilian wonderkid, and could beat two European giants to his signature.
Endrick's family have reportedly been at the Chelsea training ground, and the club gave his father a project plan for Endrick that he really liked and appreciated. It could be key in the race for the player.
The decision will lie with the Palmeiras forward, but reports today are suggesting he currently has a preference.
According to Goal Brazil, Endrick's current preference is to join Chelsea when he leaves Palmeiras, and could say no to Real Madrid and PSG in order to sign for the Blue's.
The race is really heating up for the 16-year old, but Chelsea really look to be gaining the upper hand in the race.
Endrick would like to play in the Premier League when he leaves Palmeiras, and Chelsea are the Premier League team pushing the most for his signature at the moment.
Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are the three clubs with the highest chance of signing Endrick, but reports in recent days have really suggested Chelsea are pulling away at the moment.
Chelsea will be hoping not to make it a saga, and will hope Endrick can make his mind up soon on which club he wants to sign for.
