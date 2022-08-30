Skip to main content

Report: English & Scottish Clubs Interested In Ross Barkley

Having now left Chelsea, both Celtic and Rangers alongside unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in Ross Barkley.

Since joining from Everton for a fee of around £15 million, it is safe to say that Ross Barkley has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge. 

He has struggled with injuries as well as to maintain form since making this move, failing to impress under multiple managers and constantly finding himself near the bottom of the pecking order.

At a club like Chelsea, standards are sky-high, and the Englishman's now confirmed exit has been on the cards for years.

Ross Barkley

News broke on Monday that the 28-year-old and Chelsea have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent. This will allow him the opportunity to choose his next club and not be priced out of a potential move this summer. 

According to Ben Jacobs, Barkley might not be headed far for his new club. Jacobs claims that there is genuine interest in him from both Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Additionally, Jacobs mentioned that multiple other Premier League clubs also hold an interest, though he has not specified who these are.

Ross Barkley, Ben Chilwell and Reece James

Given his age, the midfielder must choose his next club wisely in a bid to revive his career. Chelsea will not receive a fee for him but will be free of his wages, a welcome development given his lack of contribution on the pitch.

