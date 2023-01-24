Report: Enzo Fernandez Could Cost Chelsea €160million In Total

Chelsea are interested in going back in for Enzo Fernandez before the end of the window but it is well documented they do not currently want to pay the release clause of €120million for the player.

The problem with paying the release clause is that it would be a one off payment, and Chelsea have been trying to do deals differently by stretching out the payments due to FFP.

Enzo is someone the club want, but the overall fee is something any club would struggle to pay in one window.

Enzo Fernandez would cost Chelsea a lot of money if they pay his release clause. IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to Cesar Luis Merlo via All About Argentina, if Chelsea were to pay the release clause of Enzo Fernandez it could end up costing €160million in total.

The fee could rise that high due to the taxes on the deal and the fact it would have to be paid in one go.

Chelsea are currently not willing to pay the release clause and the last bid they made for the player to Benfica was 10 days ago. There has been no new contacts since.

Benfica will not sell for less than the €120million release clause and as of now it is up to Chelsea to either pay the fee or look elsewhere.

Moises Caicedo is the more likely target for Chelsea considering his fee is a bit cheaper at around £75million, but the club rate Enzo Fernandez extremely highly internally. It's now up to Chelsea to work out a way to sign him if they want him.

