Report: Enzo Fernandez Has Accepted Chelsea's Contract Offer

IMAGO / @guelbergoes

Report: Enzo Fernandez Has Accepted Chelsea's Contract Offer

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly accepted the contract offered to him by Chelsea. The deal has been described as advanced.

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly accepted Chelsea's contract offer ahead of his proposed move from Benfica. The deal is now moving very quickly and it now looks to be a matter of time before it's a done deal.

Chelsea moved fast last week when there was hesitation from Liverpool and Manchester United to steal a march and lead the race, and there are now only small details between the two clubs left.

Many reports are even suggesting the deal has already been completed and signed.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has reportedly accepted a contract bid from Chelsea.

According to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports Italy, Enzo Fernandez has already accepted a contract offered from Chelsea to sign for them. The deal has now been described as advanced.

This comes after Felix Johnston claimed earlier tonight that the deal has been officially completed. The news may be starting to form together and that report may definitely have some truth to it.

Chelsea have reportedly offered Benfica €120+10million. The Blue's wanted to avoid paying the release clause in order to pay the fee in a more favourable fashion. Financial fair play was on the clubs mind when doing this.

Fernandez has now given the green light and accepted the bid which is a massive step in the deal. It will now be between both clubs to come to an agreement, and as certain reports have suggested that seems to have already been done.

Conflicting reports regarding Enzo Fernandez with no official confirmation yet, but the deal does seem to be edging ever so close.

