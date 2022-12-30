Report: Enzo Fernandez Has Said Yes To Joining Chelsea

Chelsea look to be moving closer to signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, and have received positive feedback from the player side after he said yes to joining the club.

The deal is now between Benfica and Chelsea. Chelsea are trying to convince Benfica to allow him to leave, but the Blue's do not want to pay the release clause at the moment.

Chelsea not paying the clause means Benfica are under no pressure to sell.

Enzo Fernandez has given the green light to joining Chelsea. IMAGO / HMB-Media

According to Fabrizio Romano, Enzo Fernandez has given the green light to joining Chelsea.

Chelsea want to pay above the release clause in order to pay the transfer fee in installments as opposed to in one go like they would have to do with the clause.

The Blue's are wary of financial fair play considering this transfer would bring their spending since Todd Boehly took over to over £500million.

Fernandez is open to a move to Chelsea, and the deal is now expected to happen if the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Benfica would prefer a summer move, and are under no pressure to sell Fernandez unless the release clause is met.

The clubs are now in direct talks to try and find a solution for the deal. Chelsea are growing in confidence that a deal is possible.

Enzo Fernandez would be a massive statement signing for Chelsea, and it looks increasingly likely that it could happen.

