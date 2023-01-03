Report: Enzo Fernandez Is Now Very Close To Joining Chelsea

Skip to main content
IMAGO / @guelbergoes

Enzo Fernandez is now very close to joining Chelsea from Benfica, The deal is now in the final stages and could be completed within the next two days.

Enzo Fernandez is now closer than ever to becoming a Chelsea player, as the deal has now been described as very close. The feeling is that Enzo has played his last ever game for Benfica.

Chelsea have already offered a fee to Benfica of around €127million. The Portuguese side are expected to accept that fee later on tonight in a meeting with Chelsea.

Enzo is open to the move and is now waiting on an agreement between the clubs.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea has been now described as very close.

According to Gaston Edul, Enzo Fernandez is now very close to becoming a Chelsea player and the deal could be done in the coming hours.

Enzo has already informed Benfica of his desire to leave the club and Benfica are now fully expected to accept the €127million offer Chelsea sent over two days ago.

The deal is now extremely close to being completed. Enzo has already accepted the proposal sent to him by Chelsea.

Fernandez is content with the deal he would be getting at Chelsea and is now patiently waiting on the two clubs to come to an agreement.

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are expected to wrap up the deal either tonight or tomorrow.

There is a meeting scheduled tonight between the two clubs to come to a formal agreement on the overall fee. The deal can then move forward and Enzo is expected to be scheduled in for a medical.

It will be the most expensive signing in Premier League history, and it is expected to be a done deal for Chelsea soon.

