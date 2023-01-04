Report: Enzo Fernandez Move To Chelsea Has COLLAPSED

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea has now reportedly collapsed due to Benfica wanting the release clause paid and Chelsea refusing to pay the release clause. Chelsea's last offer was nowhere close to what Benfica want.

There is still no agreement between the two clubs after the last round of talks and it seems that unless Chelsea agree to pay £105million outright to Benfica for the release clause the player will not leave.

Enzo Fernandez is said to be unhappy with Benfica as he has made his wishes clear about moving to Chelsea.

Enzo Fernandez move to Chelsea has reportedly collapsed. IMAGO / HMB-Media

According to Cesar Luis Merlo, Enzo Fernandez proposed move to Chelsea has now collapsed. The deal is now in serious jeopardy of not happening unless Chelsea pay what Benfica want.

Reports have not been good regarding the deal today and this one seems to have put to bed any chances of the deal happening.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that reports suggesting Chelsea bid €127million are untrue, and the Blue's final bid to Benfica was actually only worth €85million. It was not accepted.

The deal is not completely over, and there is still time for Chelsea to revive negotiations with Benfica. It will take an almighty effort, but they can still sign Enzo despite how bad the situation currently looks.

A massive set back for Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see where the deal goes from here.

