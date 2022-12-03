Report: Enzo Fernandez Release Clause Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

Enzo Fernandez well and truly announced himself to the world during this World Cup so far, with his fabulous goal against Mexico effectively sending his country through to the next round, along with some help in the Mexico game.

Chelsea have had an interest in Fernandez since it was first reported by Sport in October, and they may be keeping an even keener eye on the Argentina midfielder after his recent performances.

His release clause has been revealed, and it is a crazy price tag as expected.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the release clause Benfica placed in the contract of Enzo Fernandez is €120million. Any club that wants to player will have to pay that or negotiate a lower fee.

Fernandez is a player Chelsea could look to bring in for the midfield spot, with the position being a priority for the club in the coming windows.

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are main targets, but Enzo Fernandez could soon be considered on the level of those two players.

Benfica are currently not interested in losing Fernandez in January or even the summer, and a club may have to hit that release clause if they are indeed intent on signing the midfielder.

Fernandez is a person of interest for Chelsea, and it will be up to Chelsea to determine whether they feel the price tag is a fair one.

