Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is A Done Deal

Chelsea have reportedly completed a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The midfielder will become a Chelsea player and he will join the Blue's in January.

Fernandez has been the subject of interest from most top clubs and Chelsea jumped on the chance to sign him after hesitation from Liverpool and Manchester United.

The club did not want to miss out on such a huge talent, and they have now reportedly won the race.

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea is reportedly a done deal. IMAGO / Buzzi

According to Chelsea journalist Felix Johnson, Enzo Fernandez from Benfica to Chelsea is now a done deal. Enzo will join Chelsea in January.

The deal has now reportedly been fully agreed and signed. Enzo will now undergo a medical at Chelsea in the coming days with the view of completing the deal.

Chelsea will pay €120+£10million for the player. They did not want to pay an outright release clause and instead negotiated different terms in order to complete a deal.

It is a massive statement from Chelsea to sign a player of the quality of Enzo Fernandez. Benfica originally planned to lose him in the summer but could not turn down a deal like this from Chelsea.

Fernandez will bring some much needed steel and quality to the Chelsea midfield. He could be a key factor in the Blue's chasing top four in the second half of the season.

Read More Chelsea Stories: