Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is In The Final Stages

Chelsea are now very close to signing Enzo Fernandez, and the deal has been described as being in the final stages as things stand.

It has moved very quickly since Chelsea officially announced their interest, and there now looks to be no other outcome than the player wearing a Blue jersey in January at Stamford Bridge.

There seems to be only small details left in the deal.

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea is now in the final stages. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Simon Phillips, Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea is now in the final stages. The deal is now entering the final details, and the expectation is that the Benfica midfielder ends up as a Chelsea player.

The final fee for the player is expected to be around €130million. The initial fee will be €120million and the other €10million will be performance related add-ons.

Chelsea chose not to pay the release clause due to financial fair play concerns, so while they may be paying more for the player, it will likely be paid in a much more beneficial structure.

Fernandez is one of the three huge midfielders on the market at the moment, and Chelsea still have Declan Rice as a priority even after completing this signing.

Benfica wanted to keep the midfielder until the summer but know they can't turn down a fee of €130million under any circumstances. The deal is now nearing completion, and Enzo Fernandez is fully expected to be a Chelsea player.

