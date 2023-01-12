Skip to main content
Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is Now Unlikely To Happen

IMAGO / Focus Images

Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is Now Unlikely To Happen

Enzo Fernandez moving to Chelsea from Benfica in January is now a transfer that is deemed unlikely to happen.

This time a week ago it looked certain that Enzo Fernandez would be wearing a blue shirt at Stamford Bridge. A week on and the deal looks to have absolutely no chance of happening.

Chelsea's reluctance to pay the fee that Benfica want is the reason for the breakdown in the deal, although in the defence of Chelsea and Todd Boehly the fee is a massive one.

Talks are still happening between the clubs, but a deal is now very unlikely to get over the line.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea is now unlikely to happen.

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Germany, while talks remain ongoing in the background between Chelsea and Benfica over a move for Enzo Fernandez, a deal is very unlikely.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Benfica have made clear they will not sell for any less than the release clause of £105million. It is that or nothing for Enzo, and Chelsea are currently not prepared to pay that.

The fee would be the most expensive transfer in Chelsea history. The last official offer Chelsea sent to Benfica was €86million, and it was a fee Benfica deemed as disrespectful.

Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is expected to remain at Benfica until the summer.

Chelsea do have other targets on their list for the midfield spot, and Moises Caicedo is the most likely player at this point. He is available for around £75million.

It's looking like a disappointing end to Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez for now, but they may be back in the summer to try again.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Cannot Re-Sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang From Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Moises Caicedo To Chelsea Is Real Possibility

By Dylan McBennett
Khephren Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Target Khephren Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Marcus Thuram
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain In Talks For Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo & Alexis Mac Allister
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Moises Caicedo And Alexis Mac Allister

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce The Signing Of Joao Felix On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Graham Potter
Transfer News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'Attracting' Interest In Spain

By Stephen Smith
Kepa
Media

'We Are Not Happy' - Kepa Arrizabalaga On Recent Form

By Stephen Smith