Report: Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea Is Now Unlikely To Happen

This time a week ago it looked certain that Enzo Fernandez would be wearing a blue shirt at Stamford Bridge. A week on and the deal looks to have absolutely no chance of happening.

Chelsea's reluctance to pay the fee that Benfica want is the reason for the breakdown in the deal, although in the defence of Chelsea and Todd Boehly the fee is a massive one.

Talks are still happening between the clubs, but a deal is now very unlikely to get over the line.

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea is now unlikely to happen. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Germany, while talks remain ongoing in the background between Chelsea and Benfica over a move for Enzo Fernandez, a deal is very unlikely.

Benfica have made clear they will not sell for any less than the release clause of £105million. It is that or nothing for Enzo, and Chelsea are currently not prepared to pay that.

The fee would be the most expensive transfer in Chelsea history. The last official offer Chelsea sent to Benfica was €86million, and it was a fee Benfica deemed as disrespectful.

Enzo Fernandez is expected to remain at Benfica until the summer. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea do have other targets on their list for the midfield spot, and Moises Caicedo is the most likely player at this point. He is available for around £75million.

It's looking like a disappointing end to Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez for now, but they may be back in the summer to try again.

