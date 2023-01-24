Skip to main content
Report: Enzo Fernandez's Entourage Are Anticipating A Chelsea Bid

IMAGO / Newspix

The entourage of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez are now anticipating a new bid from Chelsea before the end of the January transfer window.

Chelsea are back out of the blue, no pun intended, for Enzo Fernandez, and his entourage believe they will make another bid to Benfica before the window closes

Talks fell apart between the two clubs weeks ago after Chelsea offered way below what Benfica value the player, but interest has been reignited. Chelsea look like they mean business.

Chelsea must now offer a suitable offer to Benfica, The player is open to the move.

According to Gaston Edul, the entourage of Enzo Fernandez are anticipating a bid from Chelsea before the end of the window.

It looked like Chelsea were completely out of the race for Enzo until this morning, but things have changed quickly. 

Ultimately Benfica's valuation is £105million and they are yet to change their stance, so it's up to Chelsea to decide how much they really want to pay for the player.

Enzo Fernandez release clause is £105million.

Enzo will not force the move but has already agreed to personal terms from the first set of negotiations. He will continue to play for Benfica until the clubs can come to a final decision.

Chelsea have came back into this deal by surprise and signing Enzo would likely spell the end of their pursuit of Moises Caicedo.

It's now up to Chelsea to make their decision on how much they're willing to pay for Fernandez. The player is waiting, as are his entourage, it's up to Chelsea and Benfica now.

