Incoming Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is targetting Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante ahead of a summer move, according to reports.

The French international is out of contract in 2023 and yet to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge.

As per the Mirror, Ten Hag wants to sign Kante to 'kick-start' his reign and rebuild at Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 31-year-old is seen as having the ability, experience and hunger to help Manchester United's young stars next season and will be considered as a signing in the summer.

However, it is unclear as to whether Chelsea would entertain a bid.

The Blues have previously sold midfielders Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata to Man United, neither of which have come back to haunt them.

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted that he wants both Kante and Jorginho's futures sorted in the summer as they both have contracts expiring in 2023.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he said.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

Todd Boehly is expected to complete his takeover of Chelsea by the end of the month, with talks planned over the summer transfer window with Tuchel as they look to rebuild the squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube