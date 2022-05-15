Skip to main content

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign Chelsea's N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is targetting Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante ahead of a summer move, according to reports.

The French international is out of contract in 2023 and yet to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge.

As per the Mirror, Ten Hag wants to sign Kante to 'kick-start' his reign and rebuild at Manchester United.

imago1011627875h

The 31-year-old is seen as having the ability, experience and hunger to help Manchester United's young stars next season and will be considered as a signing in the summer.

However, it is unclear as to whether Chelsea would entertain a bid.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues have previously sold midfielders Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata to Man United, neither of which have come back to haunt them.

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted that he wants both Kante and Jorginho's futures sorted in the summer as they both have contracts expiring in 2023.

imago1011997632h (1)

"Nobody wants that with big players and important players nowadays," the Blues boss said. "It's a wish as a coach that we solve this in the summer in any way, that we solve it and it's clear where the journey is and what the decision is. Yes, this is the wish," he said.

"It would be nice if we can avoid it but at the moment it's difficult (because of the sanctions). But this should be the target for all of us."

Todd Boehly is expected to complete his takeover of Chelsea by the end of the month, with talks planned over the summer transfer window with Tuchel as they look to rebuild the squad.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011994292h
News

'Didn't Make it Easier' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on How Sanctions Have Affected Chelsea's Season

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1011998805h
News

'I Wanted to Have a Different Ending' - Antonio Rudiger Frustrated to Not End Chelsea Career With FA Cup Win

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011938040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reminds Media Chelsea Have Won Two Trophies This Season Despite FA Cup Defeat

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012001020h
News

'I Missed As Well' - Cesar Azpilicueta Defends Mason Mount After Chelsea's Penalty Shoot-Out Woes

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012009090h
News

'Excellent Goalkeeping Performance' - Thomas Tuchel Says Edouard Mendy Kept Chelsea in FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011998805h
News

Antonio Rudiger Confirms Chelsea's Sanctioning Had Nothing to Do With Decision to Leave for Real Madrid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012008393h
News

'There Are no Regrets' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Are Hurting After FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago
imago1010211249h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Showed We Can Produce Peak Performances vs Liverpool in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms4 hours ago