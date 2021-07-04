Report: Erling Haaland & Declan Rice Remain Chelsea's Main Transfer Targets This Summer

Chelsea's main two transfer targets remain Erling Haaland and Declan Rice this summer, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are set to return to pre-season training next week but no signings have yet been made by the Blues.

The German, who won the Champions League after just four months in charge, is expected to backed in the summer window and several names have already been heavily linked.

Billy Gilmour has departed on loan for the season to Norwich. Norwich City

Tuchel has seen many exits already but the big names continued to be linked with Chelsea are Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and West Ham's Declan Rice.

And as per Angelo Mangiante, they remain Chelsea's 'main goals' this summer in the transfer market.

So what is the latest regarding the duo?

Erling Haaland

Dortmund are reluctant to sell their star man ahead of his £68 million release clause becoming active next summer. They have just lost Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and don't want to lose both in the same window.

A bid of over £150 million is likely to be needed if Dortmund are to consider selling him this summer, with Chelsea believed to be the main contenders for the 20-year-old's signature if he moves this summer.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

It has been recently claimed that Haaland expects to make the switch to Stamford Bridge before the season starts, but no official contact has been made yet and 'nothing is imminent'.

Chelsea are expected to sign a new forward this summer but it remains to be seen who that name will be coming through the doors.

Declan Rice

Rice has been heavily linked with a return to the club he spent his academy days at before being released at the age of 14. He has attracted interest from the Blues as well as both Manchester clubs, City and United. Thomas Tuchel is believed to be a fan of the England midfielder.

He has rejected two new contract offers according to reports and is holding out to see if a top Premier League side make an offer.

(Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

West Ham value Rice at £100 million, while Rice would be disappointed if offers in the region of £60 million weren't considered.

Click here for the full story.

Chelsea's stance

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted two or three signings would be 'very good' this summer as they look to mount a Premier League title challenge.

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube