Report: Erling Haaland 'Expects to Join Chelsea' Before New Season

Erling Haaland is expecting to leave Borussia Dortmund for Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is wanted this summer by Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel's men eye a new world class centre-forward.

Haaland is among the targets with Harry Kane of Spurs and Romelu Lukaku also linked with a return to west London.

The Norwegian has a release clause of £68 million which becomes active next summer but Chelsea are exploring a way of acquiring him this summer.

Owner Roman Abramovich is keen on a deal and is at the heart of trying to get a transfer agreed and over the line, and there has been a major development in the deal, as per a latest report.

What was said?

On the Transfer Window Podcast, it was claimed: “Haaland is coming from Borussia Dortmund and expects to be joining Chelsea before the new season begins.”

What is Erling Haaland currently doing?

He is currently away on his summer holidays following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign. Haaland is, for now, expected to return to Borussia Dortmund when pre-season restarts.

Haaland is set to return to Dortmund without Jadon Sancho after his move to Manchester United was reportedly agreed between the clubs.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

