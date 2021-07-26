Report: Chelsea Target Erling Haaland is 'Happy' at Borussia Dortmund as Blues are Dealt Transfer Blow

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Erling Haaland 'Happy at Dortmund' Despite Chelsea Interest

The Blues could find it difficult to secure their dream signing.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in the race for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as the Norwegian 'loves' playing in Germany and 'doesn't seem to want to leave' this summer.

Thomas Tuchel wants a new centre-forward this summer and has targeted Haaland as his 'priority signing'.

As per Sky Sports reporter Jesco von Eichmann, Haaland  'loves' playing for Dortmund and 'doesn't seem to want to leave' the German club.

sipa_34268693

This news comes out after Haaland admitted that he is looking forward to working under new Dortmund manager Marco Rose.

"I know him from before because I had six months with him in Salzburg. He’s a nice guy and I look forward to working with him." he said.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year. However, Dortmund are claimed to be commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer. 

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all been linked but Thomas Tuchel's side are the strongest contenders this summer with the Blues eyeing a new world-class centre-forward.

sipa_34250806

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

