Report: Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland 'Happy' to Make Chelsea Move This Summer

Chelsea target and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is happy to move to London and sign for the club, according to reports.

Haaland's relsease clause becomes active next summer meaning that the striker will be available for just £68 million next summer so a big offer in this window could change Dortmund's stance.

As per 90min, the 20-year-old would be happy to move to Chelsea this summer.

The Norwegian has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Chelsea who are keen on landing a world-class centre-forward this summer.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with goalscorers all summer, most notable Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, Tottenham's Harry Kane and 'dream signing' striker Haaland.

90min continue to state that Chelsea have already held lengthy talks with Haaland's agent, Mino Raiolo and that personal terms would not be an issue in the deal.

The Blues are ready to splash the cash and break the bank to try to land Haaland this summer, with it being believed that the club are willing to offer £150 million to Dortmund. Chelsea believe that could be enough to tempt the Bundesliga outfit to sell up a year early.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."