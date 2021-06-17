Report: Chelsea Have Not Agreed Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has not agreed preliminary personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Christian Falk.

It had previously been reported that Chelsea had found a major breakthrough in securing Haaland's services by agreeing personal terms with the striker.

However, as per Christian Falk, Chelsea are yet to agree personal terms with the Borussia Dortmund star despite the Blues' interest in Haaland.

Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Falk goes on to report that the Norwegian, who scored 41 goals in as many games last season, remains the number one target for Thomas Tuchel and Roman Abramovich this summer.

Dortmund are believed to want over £150 million if they are to be convinced to sell Haaland this summer rather than next year. This means Chelsea will have to break their club-record fee if they are to finalise a deal for the 20-year-old goalscorer.

What has Erling Haaland said?

Speaking to the Telegraph, he revealed:“That’s my big dream. To win the Champions League one day. Hopefully I can lift that trophy and that really would be, well, amazing.”

He added: "For as long as I can remember, even when I was a really young kid, I was watching the Champions League.

"There were great teams with huge legends scoring goals. So that became my dream. My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League. You know that is where the best players play and that’s where the best players belong.”

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

"Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

