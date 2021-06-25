Report: Chelsea Looking to Make Deal for Dream Signing Haaland

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is Chelsea's 'dream signing' as Thomas Tuchel targets a top level striker this summer, according to reports.

Previous reports have suggested that the striker is valued at £150 million by Borussia Dortmund.

However, as per Sunday World, the Blues are exploring the possibility of a mega-move for their dream signing this summer.

Initial rumours suggested that Haaland was eyeing up a move to Real Madrid or Manchester United but it is believed that he is open to a move to the European Champions this summer or in 2022.

The report continues to suggest that Chelsea officials believe the deal will be difficult but the fact that Haaland can leave for just €75 million next year due to a clause in his contract could be used to the Blues advantage.

Chelsea are trying to piece together a transfer plan for the Norwegian by allowing a host of players to leave the club this summer.

Despite remaining quietly optimistic, Chelsea are looking for alternatives in case a deal for Haaland cannot be made this summer with Spain and Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno mentioned alongside Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

What has Erling Haaland said?

Speaking to the Telegraph, he revealed: “That’s my big dream. To win the Champions League one day. Hopefully I can lift that trophy and that really would be, well, amazing.”

He added: "For as long as I can remember, even when I was a really young kid, I was watching the Champions League.

"There were great teams with huge legends scoring goals. So that became my dream. My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League. You know that is where the best players play and that’s where the best players belong.”

Dortmund want to keep Haaland for a further season but Chelsea are doing all they can to try to bring him to west London this summer.

