Report: Erling Haaland is 'Very Interested' in Joining Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is keen to move to the European Champions this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old forward, whose £68 million release clause is set to become active next summer, is a priority target for the Blues as they look to build on their Champions League truimph.

Dortmund have maintained that the Norwegian will not be sold this summer, though certain reports have suggested that a bid in the vicinity of £150 million is likely to be needed if the Bundesliga outfit are to consider letting their striker leave this summer.

According to transfer insider Dean Jones via Terry Flewers, Haaland is highly interested in sealing a switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer, despite his current deal at Signal Iduna Park running till 2024.

It has further been stated that it will require a 'massive' offer from Chelsea if they are to tempt Dortmund to cash in on their most prised asset.

Since signing for Dortmund from Red Bull Salsburg, Haaland has established himself as one of Europe's most feared attackers, having netted 40 times in 43 outings in the German top-flight.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be backed by Roman Abramovich in the transfer market, as the west London side aim to challenge for the Premier League title following their strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Blues have been working to strike a deal for Haaland, who is on top of the German boss' wishlist alongside West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

