Report: Haaland to Chelsea Latest / Blues Make Decision, Abramovich Stance Revealed, Haaland's Position to Move

Chelsea are continuing their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The summer transfer window is in full flow but the Blues are yet to complete any business in terms of incomings. However, they remain active and are plotting moves to bring in a new striker during the window.

Haaland is the main target according to recent reports, while Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have also been linked as potential options.

As per 90min's latest update and report, here is the full breakdown of the transfer interest from Chelsea regarding Haaland.

Chelsea prepared to offer £150 million

The Blues are ready to splash the cash and break the bak to try to land Haaland this summer. They are willing to offer £150 million to Dortmund and Chelsea believe that could be enough to tempt the Bundesliga outfit to sell up a year early.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Haaland will be available for just £68 million next summer when his release clause becomes active so a big offer in this window could change Dortmund's stance.

Chelsea are hoping though to strike a deal at around £135 million.

Roman Abramovich's preferred summer signing

The Chelsea owner is ready to back his Champions League winning manager in the market. Haaland is on the shortlist of targets but Abramovich 'would love' to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

But after Lukaku's statement on intent to stay at Inter Milan and the easing of Inter's financial pressures, Abramovich is ready to turn to Haaland to bring in a world class forward to the club.

Erling Haaland's stance on moving to Chelsea

As per the report, Haaland would be 'very happy' to make the move to west London this summer.

The 20-year-old's camp has already held 'lengthy talks' with Chelsea and personal terms don't appear to be an issue with the Norwegian.

Thomas Tuchel's hopes during summer transfer window

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

