Report: Erling Haaland Makes Joke 'I'm Not Worth That' Regarding £150M Valuation as Chelsea Prepare Bid

Chelsea target Erling Haaland has joked that he 'isn't worth' £150 million after asking German reporters if there was any news regarding him, according to reports.

Haaland is Chelsea's number one striker target as Thomas Tuchel eyes a Premier League title challenge to back up their Champions League success last season.

As per Jesco von Eichmann of Sky Sports Germany, Haaland asked if there was any news regarding his future before joing that he 'isn't worth' £150 million.

Photo by Fabrice Duc/Just Pictures/Sipa USA

The figure is believed to be enough to tempt Dortmund into selling the Norwegian with Chelsea preparing an initial £130 million bid as Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the 21-year-old to Stamford Bridge this year.

The 20-year-old has a £68 million release clause that will become active next summer, meaning that the Blues would face hefty competition for his signature if they wait until next season.

However, the west London outfit are in 'no rush' this summer following their return to pre-season after Tuchel confirmed talks had been held at board level.

"There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."



Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

Despite Chelsea's interest, it seems that all the noise out of the German club at the moment points towards Haaland staying as Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has also insisted their plans are for Haaland to stay at the club.

"We are planning firmly with Erling for the new season." he said.

