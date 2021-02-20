Report: Erling Haaland release clause set to apply next summer over €100M

Borussia Dortmund are ruling out a move for Erling Haaland in the summer but could cash in on him if they fail to secure Champions League qualification next season.

The Norwegian ace, who netted a hat-trick in his side's 3-2 win at Sevilla in the Champions League earlier this week, is currently the hottest young prospect in world football with a host of Europe's elite clubs vying for his signature at the end of the season.

According to German outlet Bild via Fussball Transfers, the forward's release clause is significantly higher than previously thought, with the figure reported to be over €100 million [£86 million].

However, Dortmund have categorically ruled out a move for their star man in the summer but that could very well change should they fail to secure a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this season.

The report provides a stark contrast to Fabrizio Romano's suggestion that Haaland's release clause, which will become active at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, is worth €75 million [£65 million].

Despite the constant speculation surrounding his future past the summer, Haaland has been on fire in front of goal this season, having netted 15 goals in 16 appearances in the German league so far this campaign.

It has been suggested recently that Dortmund have been hit hard by the financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and need to trim their wage bill this summer, more so if they fail to seal a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this campaign.

Despite improving their attacking impetus in the summer by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Chelsea are in the running to sign the Haaland, whose numbers in the Bundesliga are off the charts.

The young Norwegian is very highly rated at the west London outfit and is viewed as the man to lead to the line for the Blues in the coming years under Tuchel.

The board have begun identifying centre-forward options to target in the summer, and Haaland is 'admired' by the club's recruitment staff.

