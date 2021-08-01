Report: Erling Haaland Remains Chelsea's 'Summer Dream' Despite Dortmund's 'Clear' Stance

A deal that could drag on until the end of the window.

Chelsea's summer transfer 'dream' remains Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has returned to the Bundesliga outfit for pre-season, but the speculation linking him with a switch to Chelsea won't go away ahead of the August 31 deadline.

Haaland is Chelsea's number one target this summer in the forward area, but his fee remains a stumbling block with a cost in excess of £150 million being touted. He has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer, however the competition will increase which sees this summer as the Blues' best possible chance of acquiring the 21-year-old.

SIPA USA

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea want a new striker. Olivier Giroud has left, Tammy Abraham's future looks bleak and the Blues won't fancy heading into the campaign without a fully recognised number nine having seen Timo Werner utilised in the left-forward position since Tuchel's arrival. Michy Batshuayi is also among the ranks, but what his future holds remains uncertain.

Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on Chelsea's transfer pursuit of a centre-forward this summer.

He reports that Haaland remains the dream this summer due to there being 'no chance' of signing Robert Lewandowski. Romelu Lukaku was another target of the Blues but he is set to stay at Inter Milan after claims in Italy suggested he rejected an approach from his former side.

SIPA USA

No official approach or bid has been made for Haaland as of yet and Dortmund also don't want to sell their prized asset this summer after losing Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

The Bundesliga side, despite signing Donyell Malen, don't want a deal dragging on towards the latter stages of the transfer window and 'won't wait' for the Blues to make a late move.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube