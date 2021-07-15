Report: Erling Haaland Showing 'No Indication' of Dortmund Departure Despite Chelsea Interest

The striker is back in training for the Germans.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has shown no indication that he is willing to leave the German club this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the 20-year-old Norway international as he is their main priority in the transfer window.

However, as per Liam Twomey, there is no indication yet that Haaland is inclined to push to leave Dortmund this summer.

Chelsea are in a position to spend big this summer and their intent will be shown by how much they are willing to offer to try to land Haaland this summer as Dortmund value the striker at £150 million.

However, Dortmund can hold the striker until next summer, when his £68 million release clause becomes active.

The Blues have made the first move, discussing a potential deal involving Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in exchange for the forward but this was dismissed by the Germans.

Tuchel's men have also eyed alternatives in Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Tottenham's Harry Kane but Haaland ramains the number one target.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

