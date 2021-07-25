Sports Illustrated home
Report: Significant Erling Haaland to Chelsea Update Given 'Seal of Approval'

Go big or go home.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea links to Erling Haaland this summer aren't going away and another update has been provided and given the 'seal of approval', as per reports.

Haaland is Chelsea's number one striker target as Thomas Tuchel eyes a Premier League title challenge to back up their Champions League success last season

Chelsea know Haaland won't come cheaply. The 21-year-old has a £68 million release clause that becomes active next summer and Dortmund are keen to keep hold of him for one more season.

sipa_34268684

But Chelsea could test the waters with a huge move this summer, however no offer has yet been made, nor have personal terms been agreed.

But fresh claims from a Chelsea source have been backed up by Sky Italia journalist Angelo Mangiante

The report claims Chelsea were preparing a £130 million bid for Haaland, however it wouldn't be offered until the German side completed the signing of forward Donyell Malen, which is believed to be in its final stages.

sipa_34268673

It's stated Chelsea will offer a counter off if their first bid is rejected. That will be £130 million plus £20 million in add-ons. Four bonuses of £5 million each which would depend on the Blues' success in the Premier League, Champions League as well as bonuses for a fixed number of appearances and goals. 

Chelsea are 'confident' of landing a deal this summer as per the claims, with the club see as a 'significant step' in Haaland's development.

The west London outfit are in 'no rush' this summer following their return to pre-season after Tuchel confirmed talks had been held at board level.

"There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."

sipa_33186356
