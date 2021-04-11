Report: Erling Haaland wage demands revealed to Chelsea, Man City, Barcelona and Real Madrid

Interested clubs in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland have been made aware of his reported wage demands should a transfer materialise this summer.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been strongly linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

Haaland has risen to the top of the game and is one of the most prolific forwards in the game which has see him attract interest from across Europe.

He will be available for £68 million next summer when his release clause becomes valid, however reports suggest Dortmund would consider offers of over £150 million despite their sporting director, Michael Zorc stating they don't want to sell him this summer.

Any deal to bring Haaland is going to cost clubs a fortune particularly due to his agent being none other than Mino Raiola.

And the Mirror are now reporting Raiola's plans for his client, claiming that Raiola wants to make Haaland the first £1 million-a-week player.

Raiola believes Haaland deserves to be the first player to hit that landmark, labelled as a 'generational talent' and all clubs have been warned they will have to pay top prices if they want to acquire the Norwegian.

Haaland's representatives believes certain clubs will pay up if Haaland does become available, but it's a move which could put many off with the eye-watering sums being offered.

Raiola's camp have already flown to Spain for first talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid as they plan for the future.

Chelsea want a new striker and Haaland is the number one target. Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku have been looked at as alternatives after Thomas Tuchel warned his attackers to prove themselves between now and the end of the season, otherwise he could look to the market this summer.

