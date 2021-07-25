Report: Erling Haaland Yet to Agree Deal to Leave Dortmund Amid Chelsea Interest

This deal could go to the wire.

Erling Haaland hasn't agreed to join any club amid interest from across Europe, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has returned to pre-season with Borussia Dortmund however his future remains unclear. The summer transfer window is in full swing and the Norwegian is the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea this summer.

Manchester City and Real Madrid have also shown their interest however Thomas Tuchel's side are believed to have the best chance of landing Haaland during the summer transfer window.

(Photo by Fabrice Duc/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

Chelsea want a new world-class number nine this summer and Haaland is their priority. However there is still plenty to do for a deal to materialise, with personal terms yet to have been agreed.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Haaland 'has no agreement on personal terms' with any potential suitor over a possible transfer.

The stumbling block in any deal this summer remains Borussia Dortmund's stance. They insist Haaland is not for sale this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause which becomes active in 2022.

(Photo by Fabrice Duc/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

The report further claims no official bid has been made by Chelsea amid interest from the Blues, and a deal involving players making the switch from London to Dortmund won't be discussed. Duo Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been previously linked to going the other way, but reports of such nature have been rubbished.

Tuchel recently admitted talks have taken place with Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech, hinting those discussions could be regarding their transfer plans this summer.

"There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things. It was a pretty solid holiday."

