Report: Erling Haaland's €90M Wage Demands & Agent Fee Revealed Following Chelsea Transfer Breakdown

The Blues missed out on the Norwegian and here is why.

Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, demanded wages of €50 million along with agents fees of €40 million from Chelsea, according to reports in Germany.

The Norwegian was strongly linked with a transfer to Thomas Tuchel's side, who opted to sign Romelu Lukaku instead.

As per Christian Falk, the super agent made the crazy demands to Chelsea this summer.

It was reported that the Norwegian was Chelsea's 'number one priority' but a deal never happened due to the crazy demands from his agent, alongside the £150 million valuation from Borussia Dortmund.

It was thought that Haaland was open to a move but it made no financial sense for Chelsea, who turned to Lukaku.

The signing of the Belgian instead looks to be an early success as the 28-year-old got off to a fine start, scoring on his debut against Arsenal.

Chelsea boss Tuchel has no regrets over missing out on Haaland as he has been full of praise for Lukaku.

The German sent a message to the targets that Chelsea have missed out on such as Achraf Hakimi and Haaland as, speaking on Lukaku, he said: "We could feel that he tried hard and we could reach already a point which is very important and has maybe not been mentioned – how much does the player want to play for Chelsea?

"How much of the story does he want to write at this club? Is this the next step on his way to (somewhere else)? Or is this like ‘yes, I would love to but I am happy where I am’ or is this ‘yes, this comes at the right moment and I will actually walk to you’. And this is what Romelu absolutely transported to us."



