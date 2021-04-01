How much Erling Haaland will demand in wages if he makes £150M transfer to Chelsea, Man City or Man Utd

Erling Haaland's wage demands for if he makes the switch to the Premier League have been revealed.

The 20-year-old will be at the centre of the summer transfer window as Chelsea, Barcelona, both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid and PSG all look for seal his signature this summer.

His representatives have already started speaking to clubs, with Barcelona the first, after they arrived in Spain on Thursday to hold talks with the Spanish club.

They are set to hold talks with all the interested clubs in the coming weeks to scout out potential buyers.

Three Premier League clubs are interested in Haaland: Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd, and it has been reported what the Norwegian will want if he made the move to England.

As per the Sun, they report Haaland would want £600,000-a-week in wages as he wants to be the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

With Dortmund wanting over £150 million this summer if they are to consider a sale, a five-year contract could set a club back over £300 million for the 20-year-old.

Haaland has a release clause of €75 million which is only active from July 2022, and Dortmund don't want to sell Haaland this summer.

He has 33 goals in 31 games in all competitions for Dortmund this season and it is no surprise that all of the top clubs are after his signature.

A move to Man City could be unlikely after Raiola, Haaland's agent, revealed to The Athletic: "I’ve closed the book a long time ago. Everybody knows what I think of him [Pep Guardiola] personally."

