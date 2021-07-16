Report: Haaland's Father and Agent Are Aware of Chelsea's 'Concrete Interest'

The player's entourage are aware of the Blues' interest.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's entourage are aware of the interest from Chelsea this summer, according to Le Parisien journalist Julien Laurens.

The 20-year-old has returned to Germany for pre-season but talk over his future remains high amid interest from Chelsea, who see signing the striker as the clubs' 'dream signing' this summer.

As per Julien Laurens via ESPN FC, Haaland's father Alfie Haaland and agent Mino Raiola are aware of Chelsea's interest in the 20-year-old.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

“I’ve spoken to Mino Raiola and Alfie Haaland, they know that this interest is concrete,” said Laurens on the YouTube channel.

The journalist continued: “The thing is, there is this 75 million Euro release clause next year, and Borussia Dortmund is saying ‘until then, he’s staying with us. We don’t care how much money you offer.'”

Dortmund are preparing for a big offer for Haaland this summer as Chelsea look to land their man before the release clause becomes active next year and competition intensifies.

Therefore, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich will try to lure the Norwegian to Chelsea this year with it being claimed that Dortmund are commanding a fee of £150 million should he leave this summer.

Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA

However, it appears that Chelsea could miss out on the forward as Dortmund do not wish to sell two star players in the same window following the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

The German club could be prepared to miss out on millions in order to keep the Norwegian at Dortmund this summer.

