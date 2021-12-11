Report: Erling Haaland's Next Move Decided Amid Chelsea Transfer Links

Long standing Chelsea target Erling Haaland's next move has been decided, according to reports.

The Blues were heavily linked with the striker earlier in the year in the hopes of making a move for the Norwegian in the summer transfer window.

However he has remained at Borussia Dortmund for the current season, with fresh interest expected to arrive from Europe's top clubs at the end of the campaign.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

According to Mario Cortegana via Twitter, 'Haaland will either join Real Madrid or the Premier League.'

Despite being 21-years-old he has one of the most impressive goalscoring records in world football, scoring 74 goals in 76 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund since joining in 2020.

He has recently been on the sidelines due to injury for the Bundesliga giants but scored on his return to the side against Wolfsburg at the end of November, with his season tally now reaching 17 goals in 14 games.

There was speculated interest from Bayern Munich for his signature, but a move to his current side's rivals now seems to be off the cards.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

Romelu Lukaku made a return to the Blues in the summer from Inter Milan and despite having a strong start to his second stint at the club, he has yet been able to regain the form he consistently showed in Serie A.

Manchester City, who Haaland's father used to play for, have also been heavily linked with a move for the Norwegian and with a goalscoring record that strong, Chelsea will face stiff competition should they attempt to sign him.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube