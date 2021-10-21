    • October 21, 2021
    Report: Erling Haaland's Staggering £30M-A-Year Wage Demands Revealed Amid Chelsea Interest

    Author:

    Erling Haaland has set out his wage demands should he leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to reports.

    The 21-year-old is expected to leave the Bundesliga side next summer when his £68 million becomes active. He has already netted 13 goals for club this term, attracting suitors from across Europe. 

    Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all showing interest, but his latest demands could be a dealbreaker. 

    sipa_35604854

    As per ESPN, the Norwegian would expect a deal in excess of £500,000-a-week should he join a new club next summer. That would be over £30 million-a-year. 

    Haaland's release clause would be inflated, claims the report, because a 'significant payment' will have to be made to Haaland's representatives for brokering a deal. 

    PSG and Bayern Munich have also showed interest in Haaland but are 'behind in the race' as it stands. 

    sipa_35648895

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel recently admitted the Blues had shown interest but a deal was never close, however they will continue to monitor the centre-forward.

    "I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks.

    "We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do.

    "Of course we talk about regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League."

