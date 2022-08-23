Report: Ethan Ampadu Close To Italy Move Once Again

According to reports in Italy, Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu is close to returning to Italy for a second time.

Ampadu is part of a group of players at Chelsea whose futures are in question as the club look to freshen up the squad in an attempt to challenge for trophies this season.

Ampadu, who can play centre-back and defensive midfield, spent last season on loan at Venezia, playing 30 times for the side as they finished bottom of Serie A.

Ampadu in action for Venezia IMAGO / sportphoto24

He returned to Chelsea and played in three of their four pre-season games, coming off the bench in all his appearances.

Now Sky Sport Italia are reporting that the Welshman is close to joining another Serie A side in Spezia, who are about to start their third consecutive season in Italy's top division.

The outlet are also reporting that the move is likely to be a loan with an option to buy.

Similar to Trevoh Chalobah's situation, Ampadu's versatility and age would be useful to Chelsea's depth as the club approach further competitions, where options across the team would be key to Thomas Tuchel when he inevitably rotates his squad.

Ampadu's Chelsea career has never really kicked on since joining in 2017 IMAGO / PA Images

However, with the 21-year old only appearing on the bench once so far this season, it looks as if the dye has been cast for Ampadu's immediate Chelsea future when it looked as if he could be a real star when the club signed him as a 16-year old from Exeter City in 2017.

