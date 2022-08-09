Skip to main content

Report: Ethan Ampadu To Leave Chelsea On Loan

Chelsea are in talks to set up one of their final deals of the transfer window as Ethan Ampadu looks for another loan move. 

The centre back has already spent three seasons on loan to different clubs across Europe's top leagues since joining the Blues in 2017, and with the youngster looking for regular playing time, he's set to leave again. 

Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu's last time in action for Chelsea in 2021 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The reports from early Tuesday detailed that the 21-year-old was preparing to hold talks with the club over his future in the coming days, with the Welshman needing more minutes if he wants to ensure his spot in the Wales squad for the Qatar World Cup in the winter. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues were supposedly reluctant to sanction a move until they had managed to secure a defensive replacement of their own, but now the latest update from The Athletic has claimed that those at Stamford Bridge will allow it.

With teams in Spain, Italy, England and Germany all monitoring the situation, supporters can expect a new centre half signing before the transfer window closes on 1 September, and will be seeing Ampadu once again in the colours of another club. 

Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu flying for Wales. 

Read More Chelsea News

Timo Werner
Transfer News

Timo Werner Sends Goodbye Message to Chelsea Fans After Signing for RB Leipzig

By Charlie Webb5 minutes ago
Kalidou KOulibaly Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
News

‘Early Days’ - Pat Nevin on Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella & Chelsea’s Transfer Window

By Charlie Webb40 minutes ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: PSG Show Interest In Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Jorginho
News

‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

‘A Risk’ - Pundit Doesn’t Think Chelsea Should Sign Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By Charlie Webb1 hour ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

'It's Probably Easier For Him In Germany' - John Barnes Assesses Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Azpilicueta
News

'It's A Problem Long-Term' - John Barnes Comments On Chelsea's Ageing Defence

By Owen Cummings2 hours ago
Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner Signs For RB Leipzig, Fabrizio Romano Reveals

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago