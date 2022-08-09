Report: Ethan Ampadu To Leave Chelsea On Loan

Chelsea are in talks to set up one of their final deals of the transfer window as Ethan Ampadu looks for another loan move.

The centre back has already spent three seasons on loan to different clubs across Europe's top leagues since joining the Blues in 2017, and with the youngster looking for regular playing time, he's set to leave again.

Ampadu's last time in action for Chelsea in 2021 against Tottenham Hotspur. IMAGO / PA Images

The reports from early Tuesday detailed that the 21-year-old was preparing to hold talks with the club over his future in the coming days, with the Welshman needing more minutes if he wants to ensure his spot in the Wales squad for the Qatar World Cup in the winter.

The Blues were supposedly reluctant to sanction a move until they had managed to secure a defensive replacement of their own, but now the latest update from The Athletic has claimed that those at Stamford Bridge will allow it.

With teams in Spain, Italy, England and Germany all monitoring the situation, supporters can expect a new centre half signing before the transfer window closes on 1 September, and will be seeing Ampadu once again in the colours of another club.

Ampadu flying for Wales. IMAGO / ANP

